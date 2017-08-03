The Berkeley Wire: 08.03.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Student visit to People’s Park mural by Ted Friedman

Arreguín says it is ‘surreal’ to defend Berkeley values in current climate (SF Magazine)
Federal Judge Thelton Henderson reflects on long career (The Monthly)
Orloff Property Management files 3rd suit against Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Water line bursts on Francisco Street Wednesday morning (Daily Cal)
Vegan activists force butcher to hang sign in window (Guardian)
Berkeley butcher shop makes deal with animal rights group (NBC)
Armed robbery near bus stop on Tuesday night (Patch)