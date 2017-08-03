The Nosh Wire: 08.03.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Nosh editors
The Buna Burger and fries at Bunaburger, a pop-up at Black Water Station in Temescal. Photo: Sarah Han

Recipe: Summer salmon arugula salad (Nosh)
Oakland rallies around owner of Henry’s Gallery Café who recently lost his business and life’s savings (East Bay Express)
Welcome here: Bay Area refugees find community through food (7×7)
Ghost Town brewing to Open West Oakland Taproom (Eater)
Bowing to pressure, a Berkeley butcher shop makes a deal with vegan protesters (Washington Post)
Café Nostos opens near Downtown Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Review: Burma Superstar alum’s Teni East Kitchen in Oakland (East Bay Times)
Perle Wine Bar opens its doors in Montclair Village (Hoodline)