Officials investigating Grizzly Peak fire as possible arson

By Frances Dinkelspiel and Natalie Orenstein

While fire crews are still putting out hotspots in the wildfire along Grizzly Peak, officials are now investigating whether the fire was deliberately set.

Sgt. Sabrina Reich of the UC Berkeley Police Department said in an email that the origin of the fire that broke out around 1 p.m. on Wednesday may be suspicious.

“We are investigating the fire as a possible arson,” Reich wrote.

Cal Fire is taking the lead in the investigation.

The fire burned around 20 acres in the Berkeley and Oakland hills along Grizzly Peak Boulevard just north of South Park Drive. Nine agencies responded to the fire and about 150 to 200 fire fighters have worked many hours to put out the fire in the dense brush. Tree fellers arrived this morning, ultimately chopping down three hazardous trees, said Oakland Deputy Fire Chief Melinda Drayton at a press conference at the scene at 4 p.m.

The fire has been about 50% contained since the morning, according to Oakland fire officials. It has not spread since 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Crews will continue to work through the night.

“We’re still working on extinguishing hot spots, working the perimeter and taking down trees,” Drayton said.

Oakland police investigating other incidents along Grizzly Peak

The Oakland Police Department is meanwhile investigating two incidents that occurred in the same area Wednesday morning, before the fire started.

Around 8 a.m., OPD responded to a collision on Grizzly Peak, just west of Fish Ranch Road, according to a release sent out on Thursday. The driver of one of three cars involved “brandished a firearm at an involved vehicle, then returned to their vehicle and fled the scene,” the release said. The other two cars remained at the site, and there were no injuries reported.

Officers returned to the scene around 11 a.m., receiving reports that the suspect was back in the area. They found the suspect’s abandoned car further west on Grizzly Peak. The suspect was later arrested by UC Berkeley police on campus.

Berkeleyside’s Frances Dinkelspiel was at the scene of the fire on Wednesday, where the abandoned car was still on the hill.

This story was updated as new information became available.