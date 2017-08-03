Spotlight: Belmont Village Senior Living now open in Albany

This story is brought to you by Belmont Village Senior Living.

Belmont Village Senior Living will celebrate the opening of its 26th community at 1100 San Pablo Ave. in Albany on Saturday and Sunday, Aug.5-6, from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

Entertainment and refreshments will be provided, and guests will be able to take tours of the East Bay’s newest senior living community. Both events are open to the public but RSVPs are required at 510-525-4554 or infoalbany@belmontvillage.com.

Belmont Village Albany is affiliated with the UC Berkeley Retirement Center (UCBRC). A joint planning committee of UC retirees, Belmont Village and UCBRC leadership has worked closely over the past year to create a program focused around local art and culture, lifelong learning and intergenerational relationships.

The committee will now include Belmont Village Albany residents and staff to pursue community involvement activities in Albany and the surrounding area. While the partnership will foster a strong campus connection, a university affiliation is not required for residency at Belmont Village.

“Through this vibrant relationship, we expect to create a community of intellectual and social richness for all of our residents that will benefit our larger community as well, through shared programs and ongoing community engagement.” said Patricia Will, CEO and Founder of Belmont Village Senior Living.

Belmont Village has a long history of university partnership in program development, according to Will.

“All of our signature programs, from dining, to design, to our clinical and award-winning memory care, are founded in university-based research, which we translate to create leading-edge programs for our residents.”

Belmont Village Albany offers a range of programs to support a Whole Brain Fitness lifestyle. Independent residents can elect to participate in the company’s MBA (Mind, Body, Awareness) program, which focuses on seven elements of successful aging, including nutrition and physical exercise, mental workouts and lifelong learning, stress reduction, a strong social network and a sense of purpose. For residents who have already experienced some memory loss, Belmont Village offers Circle of Friends®, an award-winning program for Mild-Cognitive Impairment and early to mid-stage memory loss, and a dedicated Memory Care Neighborhood with a more tailored program structure for residents with later stage loss.

Belmont Village Albany is a California Craftsman-style, four-story building offering expansive views and common areas. The community is licensed as a Residential Care Facility and houses 175 private residences for Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Residents enjoy chef-prepared meals, transportation services, and a professionally managed fitness center for wellness programs and rehab services as well as a well-trained staff and licensed nurse on-site 24/7.

UC Berkeley and the Retirement Center are not financially or legally involved in Belmont Village Albany and do not have responsibility or liability for its operations.