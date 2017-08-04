The Berkeley Wire: 08.04.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Shortly, thereafter by Steve Hanna

Animal rights activist arrested after confrontation in restaurant (East Bay Times)
Renowned termite killer, researcher retires from UC (East Bay Times)
Berkeley voted fifth best city in American (Curbed)
Review: The Bear Who Broke the World by Justin McFarr (East Bay Review)
Police chief to host second community forum Aug. 8 (Patch)
Arson arrest made minutes after Grizzly Peak fire started (Daily Cal)