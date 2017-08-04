The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend Aug. 5-6

COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE On Saturday Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. enjoy cocktails at Spats in downtown Berkeley while raising funds for Berkeley Humane. Special guest bartenders include Danetha Doe, Jacquelene Bishop and Rauly Butler. And be sure to tip your bartender as all tips will go to Berkeley Humane. In addition, 10% of all drink sales will go to the animal nonprofit which provides life-saving programs for cats and dogs. Raffle tickets will also be available with over $10,000 in prize packages, and 100% of those proceeds will go to Berkeley Humane. Spats, 1974 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, 94704, from 6 p.m. to closing. Information.

BERKELEY HIGH SHOW AT BROWER CENTER Now showing at the David Brower Center in downtown Berkeley: “Art/Act: Youth,” a multidisciplinary exhibition by Berkeley High School students examining the intersection of environmentalism and art. The show is curated by artist and BHS arts educator Kimberley D’Adamo Green and showcases students who are conducting long-term, in-depth, interdisciplinary research on environmental themes. Through Sept. 15, at the David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m – 5 p.m; Saturday, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

BEN ROSENBLUM AT THE BACK ROOM Jazz pianist Ben Rosenblum is in town from New York City and playing the Back Room Sunday evening. Rosenblum is leading his trio on a West Coast Tour this month to promote his debut album, Instead. Joining him will will be bassist Kanoa Mendenhall, a rising star on the Bay Area jazz scene, and Ben Zweig on drums. Have a listen to the new album. Sunday, Aug. 6t at 8 p.m., The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave., Berkeley 94704.

LESBIAN COMICS IN CHURCH Vickie Shaw and Jennie McNulty are, it is said, two of the nation’s best and funniest touring stand-ups. They frequently perform together melding Vickie’s engaging and hilarious storytelling style with Jennie’s playfully sarcastic tone and lightening-quick improv skills. They perform Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 pm in the Sanctuary of the First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way Berkeley 94704. Info and tickets.



FREE TALK ABOUT SOLAR ECLIPSE On Saturday, astronomer and author Andrew Fraknoi will give a free, family-oriented, illustrated talk on the eclipse of the sun coming to North America on Aug. 21. Fraknoi, the author of a new children’s book on eclipses, When the Sun Goes Dark, will describe how eclipses work, why they are one of nature’s most spectacular sights, exactly when and where the eclipse of 2017 will be visible, and how to observe the eclipse and the sun safely. At the end of the talk, all attendees will receive a pair of safe eclipse-viewing glasses, courtesy of Google. Like the book, the talk will be appropriate for children ages 9 or older and adults. After the talk, there will be a book signing, organized by Pegasus Books. Saturday Aug. 5, 2-4 p.m., third floor Community Meeting Room at the Berkeley Public Library, 2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley 94704. Information.

