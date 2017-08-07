The Berkeley Wire: 08.07.17

By Berkeleyside editors
At the library by Steve Hanna

Behind Berkeley’s semester of hate (NYT)
Berkeley bungalow sells for 53% over asking price (SF Gate)
Peace lantern ceremony lights up Aquatic Park (Daily Cal)
Campus to conduct full-scale earthquake drill on Friday (UCB News)
Get ready .. and move out of the way for Cal move in day Aug. 14 (UCB News)
Wheeler Hall set to re-open after year of renovation (Daily Cal)
Patrons rally around struggling Judaica shop (J Weekly)
Project Juice expands into the Berkeley market (Bevnet)