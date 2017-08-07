Robert Charles Hawley: Loving family man, appreciator of the outdoors

Robert (Bob) Hawley, July 14, 1930-July 18, 2017.

Bob was born in Marseilles, Illinois to Ray and Loraine Hawley. He attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, interrupting his studies for one year to work on a barge on the Illinois River. After graduating from Antioch, Bob had a long career at Chevron Corporation, where he pioneered new technologies in data storage.

Bob was a loving husband to his wife Mim; father to Lenore, Joanna, Seena and Ron, and grandfather to seven: James, Erika, LaRocha, Ben, Damien, Ryan, and Bryce.

Bob was always available to family and friends to help fix computer problems and anything that was broken. He and his wife, Mim, lived from 1965 to 2015 in Berkeley, where he enjoyed gatherings of family and friends around the big dining room table.

He passed on his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, his children and grandchildren.