Berkeley ex-chancellor to get $430K while on leave (SF Chronicle)
BART police arrest train assault suspect (CBS 5)
UC Berkeley, Google team up for solar eclipse (ABC 7)
Megamovie app makes photographing eclipse a snap (UC Berkeley)
Travel guru starts his own Jewish journeys company (J Weekly)
Anthony’s Cookies to bring specialty flavors to Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Grizzly Fire in the hills 100% contained (East Bay Times)
20 independent bookstores we love (7×7)
Tartine Manufacturing chefs are upping the game at Henry’s (SF Eater)
Bird streamers installed after baby falcon dies at Cal (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 08.08.17
