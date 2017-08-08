Invitation: Berkeleyside Open Office — Wednesday Aug. 16

Berkeleyside is holding an Open Office — a chance for readers to meet the Berkeleyside team in an informal way and hear what we’re up to — on Wednesday Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

It’s not the first time we’ve invited readers to come in to our downtown Berkeley co-working space and socialize. And it won’t be the last. Our community of readers is integral to our news gathering and to our very existence. And we love getting together with you all. It’s been a while since our last Open Office — reporting the Berkeley news is a time-consuming and labor-intensive business — so we’re happy to to be able to carve some time out for what’s important — communing with our community! There’ll be beer, wine and pizza, as well as soft drinks on offer for your delectation.

Space is limited and we need to compile a guest list so an RSVP required — and we’ll be checking guests in, so be sure to sign up:

RSVP for Berkeleyside Open Office, Aug. 16.

What: Berkeleyside Open Office

When: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: WeWork, 2120 University Ave. (at Shattuck) downtown Berkeley. Wheelchair accessible.