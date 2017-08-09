Georgia Vail Becker, teacher with a passion for the arts

Georgia Vail Becker, Aug. 6, 1920–July 10, 2017

Georgia Vail Becker of Berkeley passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2017.

Born in San Diego, Georgia came to Berkeley in 1923 with her mother and grandmother, graduated from University High in Oakland before attending the California School of Fine Arts (now San Francisco Art Institute).

She taught art at Salinas High School and during the war years worked as an occupational therapist at U.S. Army hospitals in Menlo Park and Modesto.

Married in 1946 to George Conrad Becker, Jr., together they raised their family in Berkeley.

Throughout her youth and adult life, Georgia showed her passion for ceramics, sculpture and the fine arts.

She is survived by sons Kenneth, Roderick, and Laurence, daughter-in-law Lorene, and grandchildren Christopher and Malia.

Memorial service to be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., at All Souls Episcopal Parish, 2220 Cedar St. (at Spruce), Berkeley. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to Save the Bay, Oakland Museum, Richmond Art Center and All Souls Episcopal Parish.