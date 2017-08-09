The Nosh Wire: 08.09.17

By Nosh editors
Tacos from Mi Tierra Foods in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Bites: Belotti to Piedmont Ave., Gadani waffles, 4505 Burgers & BBQ, Project Juice (Nosh)
Closed Oakland fire station to become restaurant (East Bay Times)
How to eat and drink the East Bay at Outside Lands (East Bay Express)
10 years later, North Oakland’s Your Black Muslim Bakery and the murder of Chauncey Bailey (The E’ville Eye)
Tartine Manufactory chefs are upping the game at Henry’s in Berkeley (Eater)
King of kebabs: The Kebabery (510 Foodie)