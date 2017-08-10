Police make arrest in gunfire case

Berkeley police investigators have arrested a 37-year-old janitor in connection with a shooting in July that damaged two homes near San Pablo Park, according to records online.

The Berkeley Police Department confirmed just after publication that the arrest took place, and said further information will be forthcoming.

Online arrest records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office identify Anthony McCurty as a man police believe was a shooter July 24. Berkeley police said previously that two groups fired at each other and hit two residences, but caused no injuries.

The two damaged homes were in the 1300 block of Burnett Street near Mabel Street. A woman in one of the damaged homes told Berkeleyside she was cleaning when a bullet tore through her living room and narrowly missed her head.

Several days after the shooting, police asked for help from the community to provide evidence that might help solve the case. In a Nixle alert, police asked anyone with information or video footage to come forward to share it.

McCurty was arrested in Alameda on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. on a warrant issued by the Alameda County district attorney’s office, according to records online.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, child endangerment causing possible injury or death, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and receiving stolen property.

McCurty is set for arraignment at 9 a.m. Friday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland, according to records online.

He remains in custody with a bail of $495,000.

Berkeleyside will update this story if further comment from BPD is provided.