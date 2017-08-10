The Berkeley Wire: 08.10.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Above the Little Farm, Tilden By Nansee R

Author Margaret Sexton’s ‘Kind of Freedom’ is rooted in hope (East Bay Times)
W. Kamau Bell to headline fundraiser for Eastwind Books (Express)
Portable toilet installed near Berkeley homeless camp (East Bay Times)
UC Berkeley to cut $15M from academic, research, admin divisions (Daily Cal)
Clowns at UC Berkeley are no circus (SF Chronicle)