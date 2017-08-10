Girl, 6, hit by van in North Berkeley

A child was rushed to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night after being hit by a van in North Berkeley, authorities report.

Police said Thursday that the 6-year-old girl’s injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Sgt. Andrew Frankel, BPD spokesman, said the girl was hit shortly after 8 p.m. by a minivan. The girl “entered the roadway” and was hit by the van, which had been heading west in the 1300 block of Hearst Avenue.

“The driver swerved and attempted to miss the 6 year old girl but she was struck,” Frankel said by email.

The child was taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Oakland, he said.

According to a scanner recording reviewed by Berkeleyside, the ambulance transported the girl with a “Code 3,” or emergency, response, using its lights and siren.

Frankel said the driver, a Berkeley resident, cooperated with the investigation.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, he said.