Berkeley requires kids’ meals to include milk or water, not soda (Nosh)
Diamond Dogs brings affordable dining to Jack London Square (East Bay Express)
Kendejah Restaurant offers the Bay Area’s only taste of Liberia (East Bay Express)
Red Bay Coffee opens co-working space in its Fruitvale HQ (Hoodline)
North Oakland’s Paradise Park Café nearly ready for grand opening (The E’ville Eye)
Not quite late night: Cal Dining cuts back ‘Late Night’ hours at Crossroads (Daily Cal)
Craft beer benefit, cornhole tourney to raise funds for USS Hornet (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 08.10.17
