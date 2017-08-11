Bike lane along Bancroft Avenue nearing completion (East Bay Times)
Prosecutors dismiss charges in rape case (East Bay Times)
Exploring the science of inherited trauma (KALW)
New eight-day Cal student orientation begins Tuesday (UCB News)
Heart and asthma monitors? There’s an app for that (NYT)
What happened to the characters in ‘Pages to You?’ (East Bay Times)
BAMPFA comes up with plan to respond to reduced budget (Daily Cal)
G. Steven Martin is new interim vice-chancellor for research (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 08.11.17
Bike lane along Bancroft Avenue nearing completion (East Bay Times)