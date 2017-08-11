Man arrested after report of ice pick stabbing in downtown Berkeley

One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a report of a stabbing involving an ice pick late Thursday in downtown Berkeley.

Berkeleyside has reached out to the Berkeley Police Department for information but has been unable to get a response.

David Yee, a Berkeleyside contributing photographer, responded to the scene and watched an injured man being loaded into an ambulance for transport to the hospital, and also watched as witnesses identified the alleged attacker after police found him nearby.

Berkeleyside reviewed unconfirmed scanner recordings for additional details about the incident pending the official BPD narrative.

Police officers were dispatched at 11:53 p.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of Center Street, just east of Shattuck Avenue, to help a man who had reportedly been stabbed with an ice pick, according to the scanner audio.

Police found him at 2130 Center and said he had a stab wound from his upper shoulder “down into his chest.” He was taken to a hospital in Berkeley for treatment, first responders said.

Police began searching the area for the assailant, who was known to the victim, according to the scanner audio. Officers checked several locations around town before finding the man at Berkeley Way and Milvia Street, about five blocks from where the victim had been located.

According to online records from the sheriff’s office, as well as scanner audio reviewed by Berkeleyside, the man who was arrested was identified as 25-year-old Ian Kyle Murphy. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, which is a felony.

Murphy was taken to Santa Rita Jail, where he is being held with a bail of $30,000. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday at 9 a.m. at the Gale-Schenone Hall of Justice in Pleasanton.