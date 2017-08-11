Communitē Table, a restaurant for neighbors in Oakland’s Laurel district (Nosh)
The essential pizzas of the East Bay (Eater)
Jack London Square is Oakland’s New Brew District (East Bay Express)
Diablo Dish: Philz Coffee opening soon (Diablo)
Walnut Creek’s Benvenuti Ristorante continues Salvatore’s tradition,with new spin (East Bay Times)
Local links: What’s going on this week (East Bay Dish)
Dimond District’s ‘Café 3016’ To Close On Sunday (Hoodline)
The Nosh Wire: 08.11.17
