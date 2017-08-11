Project Juice’s grand opening to benefit the Berkeley Public Schools Fund

This story is brought to you by Project Juice Berkeley.

Project Juice, the San Francisco-based clean-food company, has opened in Berkeley and is hosting a grand opening party at its Fourth Street location — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — with 100% of the event’s proceeds going to the Berkeley Public Schools Fund.

Besides being able to support the organization and getting to taste samples from the clean-food menu, guests will receive free juice (while supplies last). The Project Juice Berkeley team will also be handing out Project Juice-SoulCycle swag bags to the first 100 guests (SoulCycle is close by), and whipping up free smoothies to the first 20 guests in line.

Project Juice Berkeley’s organic and clean-food menu features an array of chef-driven and nutritionally designed items, including superfood smoothies and bowls, gluten-free toasts, wellness elixirs, cold-brew coffee, hot coffee and tea, kombucha on tap and premium cold-pressed juices. Everything served is “plant-powered” – vegetarian – and allergen friendly. You won’t find any peanuts, gluten, dairy or soy on the menu, making it a no-brainer stop for someone who struggles with food allergies and sensitivities.

From the certified organic juice line and house-made almond milk and raw coconut water used in their smoothies, to the pure unsweetened wild-harvested acai included in the Superfood Bowls, Project Juice’s commitment to serving the absolute best-quality clean foods is demonstrated across its menu.

The team at Project Juice is also interested in propelling a model of sustainability, and pledges to always work with local farmers, when available for their organic produce needs.

“We truly value the community-focused, and socially responsible population of Berkeley,” Project Juice co-founder Greg Malsin said. “We see this expansion as a way to see our own mission forward.”

To bring the best of what the Bay Area has to offer all under one roof, Project Juice will continue its partnerships with local artisans such as Jane for pastries, Nana Joes granola, Sightglass Coffee and Samovar Tea at the Berkeley location.

“We couldn’t be more excited to plant our first East Bay roots in Berkeley,” Malsin said. “We look forward to bringing healthy and convenient options to the surrounding neighborhood while also supporting the community.”

The storefront is situated in the new Jamestown Properties development at 1911 Fourth St., and will be open seven days week. Saturday’s celebration will honor the company’s mission to help people feel awesome through clean and convenient food. The event also continues the brand’s tradition of supporting local charities at new store openings, showing its commitment to its new communities.

The Berkeley Public Schools Fund was established in 1983, and is the largest source of funds available to teachers and programs in every Berkeley public school, from pre-K through the 12th grade. These funds go directly toward programs that teachers have installed in classrooms, and include classroom grants, strategic impact grants and teacher summer fellowships.

This article is written and sponsored by Project Juice Berkeley. For more information about the grand opening party, visit Project Juice online, or Project Juice’s Facebook event page.