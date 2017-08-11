Violent robbery reported at Ashby BART; suspects tied to ‘similar robbery’ nearby

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after two men attacked and robbed him at the Ashby BART station in Berkeley, authorities report.

Those men are still at-large and wanted in connection with another recent robbery in the neighborhood, police said.

According to the BART Police log, a man was in the Ashby BART parking lot Thursday night when two men “came up behind him … knocked him down, punched and kicked him.” They took his backpack, wallet and watch, authorities said.

The robbery was reported just after 9:30 p.m.

The assailants were described as two black men in their 20s, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10, wearing black clothing. One of the men had shoulder-length dreadlocks, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with facial swelling, an abrasion on his head and pain in his fingers, police reported.

According to the BART Police log, “The suspects were not located and are suspected of committing another similar robbery during the same time frame in the neighborhood nearby.”

That was a Berkeley Police Department case, BART PD reported. No further information was provided. Berkeleyside has requested additional information about the earlier robbery from both agencies.