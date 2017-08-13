Berkeley’s Top Dog fires employee who went to white nationalist rally

Berkeley’s Top Dog has fired an employee over his participation in a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, according to another employee of the popular local chain.

“He no longer works for Top Dog,” said the hot dog restaurant employee, who did not want to give his name.

Internet users identified the former employee in photos of the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville Friday night. The rally participants, protesting the removal of Confederate monuments from public spaces, included KKK members and neo-Nazis, who carried Tiki torches and yelled slogans like, “White lives matter” and “Jews will not replace us.”

The following day, rally participant James Alex Fields Jr. rammed his car into a group of counter-demonstrators, killing protester Heather Heyer and injuring others, according to police. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Twitter vigilantes quickly posted photos of the events online, asking others to identify the people in them. A user with the handle @YesYoureRacist zoomed in on one man, revealing that he worked for Top Dog.

After it came out that the employee was at the rally, he was immediately fired, the Top Dog employee said.

Berkeleyside is not naming the employee who was fired because he has not gone public himself and it is not clear if he broke any laws.

The former Top Dog employee has participated in local political events too, according to photos of the April 15 Berkeley rally that became a bloody battle between the far-right organizers and far-left Antifa counter-protesters. The man also protested outside the courthouse during the arraignment of Eric Clanton, an anti-fascist demonstrator charged with smashing a bike lock over the head of a Trump supporter at that rally.

Hordes of people took to Top Dog’s Yelp pages and social media accounts Saturday, calling for the employee to be fired.

The Top Dog employee said the business has also been receiving “a ton of calls” and questions from customers since the employee was outed online.

But “pretty much everyone’s happy with the fact that he no longer works here,” the employee said.

Top Dog’s management has never shied away from promoting its own political views, plastering Libertarian messages over the walls of its two Berkeley locations. (There is a third location in Oakland.) The chain, owned by Richard Rienmann, also posts essays from the Libertarian Ludwig von Mises Institute on a section of its website called “Propergander.” A recent essay posted on the site criticized Google for “appeasing modern Social Justice Warriors” at the expense of profit when it fired an employee who distributed a manifesto against Google’s pro-diversity efforts.

Some scholars affiliated with the Ludwig von Mises Institute are pro-Confederacy, according to the New York Times.

The next far-right rally in Berkeley is planned for Aug. 27 at Civic Center Park. After the rally and fatality in Charlottesville, counter-demonstrators on the far left, who already planned to show up at the event, called on social media for others to join them.

Indivisible Berkeley is organizing a General Assembly march and candlelight vigil in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville tonight, Sunday, in Berkeley. It starts at Finnish Hall, 1970 Chestnut St., 7-7:30 p.m.; from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. people will march from Finnish Hall up University Avenue to Civic Center Park; ending at 8 p.m. with a candlelight vigil and speakers in MLK Civic Center Park.