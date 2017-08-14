3 men arrested after armed robbery

Police arrested three young men and a juvenile in connection with a late-night robbery Sunday in Berkeley, authorities report.

The robbery took place at about 10:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of University Avenue, according to Berkeley Police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

A woman was walking westbound on University, just west of Acton Street, on the north side of the street when two men walked up to her as she used her phone, Frankel said.

“One grabbed her phone while the second produced a handgun and grabbed the victim’s handbag from her shoulder,” he said. The men fled on foot and were seen driving away in a black Honda.

Several hours later, an on-duty BPD patrol officer spotted a similar vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Cedar Street. Police stopped the Honda and arrested its four occupants, three adults and one juvenile, on suspicion of robbery.

The juvenile was taken to Alameda County Juvenile Hall in San Leandro, Frankel said.

The arrested men were identified in Alameda County jail records online as 18-year-old Jacob St. John, Melachi Davis, 18, and Tommy McDaniels, 19. They remain in custody at Berkeley Jail.

Davis and St. John are each being held on $50,000 bail, while McDaniels’ bail was listed as $100,000, according to records online.

All three are scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

No further information was available about the juvenile due to privacy laws that protect minors.