Janitor on probation charged after Berkeley shooting

The janitor arrested in connection with a Berkeley shooting in July has been charged with four felonies by the Alameda County district attorney’s office, according to court papers.

Anthony McCurty, 37, of Berkeley remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail with a bail of $635,000.

McCurty was charged Friday with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

According to court documents, Berkeley police officers saw McCurty speed away in a black Honda after a fight at San Pablo Park on July 24 shortly before 4 p.m. Police said the fight “likely involved” McCurty, as well as another man and that man’s brother. Less than an hour later, at about 4:30 p.m., police got numerous reports of gunshots at Acton and Burnett streets. The description of one of the involved parties in the shooting was consistent with McCurty’s vehicle and appearance.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a black Honda, who was alone in the vehicle, “fired numerous shots west” toward Burnett from Acton at someone driving a red Mazda pickup, according to court papers.

Police found a bullet in a nearby living room wall, in the 1300 block of Burnett, and said a woman inside the home was nearly struck in the head by that bullet.

Investigator Andres Bejarano wrote in court documents that McCurty had recently been contacted by police in Berkeley, and a records check linked him to a black Honda Accord. Police noted that McCurty was on probation for assault at the time of the shooting.

Police then linked McCurty’s location to a woman’s address in Alameda, where the BPD Special Response Team served a search warrant Wednesday morning, according to court documents. During the search, police said McCurty had keys to his girlfriend’s address in Emeryville, where they said McCurty has been staying.

During a search of the bedroom McCurty used in Emeryville, police said they found a loaded .45 caliber-pistol stolen from Sacramento, as well as suspected MDMA ecstasy pilled that were “easily accessible” to a 9-year-old girl who lives in the home.

During his interview with police, McCurty admitted he was at San Pablo Park on July 24 and got into a fight with one of the brothers, according to court papers. But he “denied being the shooter or ever returning to the park.”

McCurty has six prior convictions dating back to 1998 listed in court papers. They include possession for sale of cocaine, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury with a semiautomatic weapon, domestic violence, and being a felon on prison grounds. Has has one strike and has previously spent time in prison.

McCurty’s next court hearing was not immediately available in records online.