Saying goodbye to your freshman: Move-in day at Cal (KGO)
New protected bike lane on Bancroft almost finished (Daily Cal)
Cal Performances tasked with cutting $1M from budget (Daily Cal)
Right-wing rallies planned in Berkeley, San Francisco (East Bay Times)
UC Berkeley emphasizes security ahead of protests (US News)
Chancellor Christ celebrates ‘beginnings’ in new school year (UCB News)
White nationalists plan yet another brawl in Berkeley (Express)
How Top Dog employee who went to Charlottesville got outed (Mercury News)
Yvette Felarca arraigned in Sacramento Court (Inquirer)
The Berkeley Wire: 08.15.17
