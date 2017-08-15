Berkeleyside launches East Bay real estate section

People in the East Bay are fascinated by real estate.

Be it articles about the housing crisis, great neighborhoods to live in, homes that cost more than $4 million, tips on whether to take out a second mortgage or how to decorate, Berkeleyside readers consume our articles about real estate in high numbers. In fact, our real estate coverage has some of the highest reader engagement of all our stories. The current Bay Area housing crisis no doubt has something to do with that.

To meet that interest, Berkeleyside has launched a dedicated real estate section, a home for all our residential and commercial real estate coverage.

As well as our reporting on issues such as new housing developments, the scarcity of student housing, renovating old homes, and the impact of the the real estate boom on the local economy, the section offers readers the chance to search for homes in the entire East Bay with our new property search feature. You can look in both Alameda County and Contra Costa County by zip code or neighborhood and enter all of your parameters: the number of bedrooms and bathrooms you want or the maximum price you are willing to pay. You can also look for rentals and upcoming open houses to help you plan your home search.

Check out the dedicated architecture section within real estate where you can find out more about unique properties and interesting facts about the history of some of the homes on our local streets.

Another new tool for readers are our neighborhood pages accessible through the search feature. These are designed to help you learn more about what many East Bay communities have to offer and some of the local hot spots. There are also videos within each neighborhood page so you can see the some of the sights before visiting. Also included within each neighborhood page: walk scores, area maps and home listings.

Best of all, we are covering the entire East Bay, breaking out of our traditional Berkeley borders, and have taken on more writers to help keep you informed on what is happening in the world of real estate.

As always, we are interested to hear from our readers. Let us know what real estate stories you would like to see covered by leaving your ideas in the comments below.