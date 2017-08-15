The Nosh Wire: 08.15.17

By Nosh editors
A slice of pepperoni pizza from Bobby G’s in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Nosh Neighborhood Guide: Oakland’s Merritt, Clinton and San Antonio Districts (Nosh)
A modern guide to Jack London Square: hearty eats, strong drinks, history on the side (7×7)
Papaya Grill serves up authentic Filipino foods (East Bay Times)
Fieldwork Brewing’s Alex Tweet is a quality control-freak (SF Weekly)
Impossible Foods gets heat from environmentalists over safety (SF Chronicle)
Room 389 presents the Erik Estrada (Oakland Magazine)