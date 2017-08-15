Thomas Wyse, accomplished music teacher, photographer

By Vivek Anand

Thomas Wyse, Jan. 16, 1962 – Aug. 2, 2017

Thomas Wyse, long-time Berkeley resident and highly respected piano teacher, died the morning of Aug. 2, 2017.

Thomas was an inspired interpreter of music, an accomplished photographer, a student of the reflective and philosophical life, and a man with a great sense of humor.

Thomas was born and raised in Conrad, Montana and studied in Missoula. He came to Berkeley to attend Cal and found his new home. His was a blessed and peaceful death, surrounded by the love of family, friends, and by the families of his dear piano students for the last weeks of his life.

He is survived by his partner of 12 years, Vivek Anand, their dog, Galia, sister-wives Kate and Amanda, long-time friends Clark and Joe, cousins Christine Simon, Dan Marcus and David Marcus, incredible neighbors, and close friends in Berkeley and all over the world. He is mourned by his piano students and their families, and by Vivek’s family, the Anands and the Oommens. Tom is also mourned by his father, Pat Wyse, and his wife Doreen, of Montana, by Tom’s mother, Mary Vial, and her husband Vern, of Arizona, by Tom’s sister, Theresa Kellogg, of Missouri, and her family, by Tom’s brother, Kevin Wyse, of Montana, and his family, and by Tom’s brother, Tim Wyse, of Colorado, and his family.

The funeral for Thomas will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 2005 Berryman St., Berkeley. The funeral mass with readings and music Tom loved will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. It will be followed by a reception with ample time for sharing memories, music of course, and food, both catered and potluck.

Please do come, and feel free to invite friends. If possible please let Vivek Anand know you’ll be attending so there’s enough food for everyone.