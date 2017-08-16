Berkeley man arrested in stolen U-Haul

A 23-year-old homeless man is in jail after a Berkeley police officer found him in a stolen U-Haul truck, authorities report.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, an on-duty patrol officer ran a computer check on a vehicle that appeared suspicious late Tuesday, at 11:55 p.m.

According to BPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel, the officer “learned that the occupied and running U-haul Truck had been reported as stolen.”

According to a Berkeleyside reader who saw the vehicle stop, it took place at Center and Oxford streets in downtown Berkeley.

The driver was identified as Fronchonte Stewart, according to records online.

Spokesman Frankel said Stewart, of Berkeley, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office, Stewart remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with a bail of $45,000.

He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at the Gale-Schenone Hall of Justice in Pleasanton.