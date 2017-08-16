Woman left with head injury after assault on UC Berkeley campus

A woman who was struck in the head with a piece of wood during an argument in UC Berkeley’s eucalyptus grove was taken to the hospital with a head injury Monday night, authorities report.

The University of California Police Department said witnesses described an argument between a male carrying a green suitcase and the female victim, who is not affiliated with UC Berkeley. Their ages were not provided.

The incident was reported at about 7:50 p.m. Monday in the eucalyptus grove near the West Crescent, which is not far from Oxford and Center streets. According to police, “The suspect hit the victim in the head with a large piece of wood which knocked her out. The suspect left the scene walking southbound towards Oxford Street.”

The assailant was described as 5 feet 10 and 140 pounds with a dark complexion. He was wearing a green shirt and brown pants. His race was listed as “unknown,” police wrote. Officers tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

UCPD asks anyone with information to call the department at 510-642-6760.