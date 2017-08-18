The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Aug. 18-20

BARK AROUND THE BLOCK The fifth annual Bark (& Meow) Around the Block, Berkeley Humane’s free adopt-a-thon and street festival will be held on Saturday. Over 200 animals are available from over 20 Bay Area rescue shelters (adoption fees are waived or reduced), along with food, drink, live music and entertainment. Friendly dogs (harnessed and leashed) are welcome. In addition, you can help raise money for Berkeley Humane by buying raffle tickets: over $10,000 worth of prizes will be awarded. Berkeleyside is a sponsor of Bark Around the Block. Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ninth and Carleton.

BERKELEY ART & MUSIC FAIR The first (and potentially annual) Berkeley Art & Music street fair launches on Saturday, on Fourth Street from Bancroft to Allston Way. Several dozen local artists and small businesses will have booths, and a stage will feature live music from new, young, local performers, ranging from hip hop to indie to rock. In addition, there will be a skateboard run and a children’s section. An adult-only drinks and lounge area with ID check will be to the left of the stage. The fair is being hosted by OuttaPocket and Le Vanguard. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2230 Fourth St.

RAMANA VIEIRA Fado, Portugal’s famous ballad tradition, deals with love, loss and redemption. On Saturday, Ramana Vieira brings both old world classics of fado and original compositions to The Back Room. Born in San Leandro to Portuguese immigrant parents, Viera pursued a more typical music education until she reconnected with her routes on a spontaneous trip to Portugal. Now the newspaper Mundo Portugues describes Vieira as the “new voice of Portuguese world music.” Together with her quartet, she performs a repertoire that incorporates traditional fado (which means fate), American theater, and blues. Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.

YOUTH 2 POWER Works from Berkeley High School and Oakland students submitted for the Congressional Art Competition will be displayed at Warehouse416 on Saturday as part of the Third Saturday Art Murmur walking tour (the walking tour starts at Warehouse416 at 2 p.m. All of the students met with Congresswoman Barbara Lee when the works were first displayed earlier this month. Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-5 p.m., Warehouse416, 416 26th St., Oakland.

SPARK SERIES The Freight & Salvage features three songwriters on Friday night, spanning a range of styles. Maurice Tani, a veteran of the California Americana scene, is known for his “wry/rye-to-romantic” songwriting. Aireene Espiritu mixes Latin and African rhythms, folk, bluegrass and inspirations from gospel music. Oakland’s Joe rut plays a lyrical and “subtly hallucinatory” Americana/alt-country tapestry. Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

Don’t miss other events covered on Berkeleyside:

Brilliant: ‘Black Odyssey’ at Cal Shakes