The Nosh Wire: 08.18.17

By Nosh editors
Poached eggs and pork hash at Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland. Photo: Thomas Hawk/Flickr

A hands-on guide to fried chicken (Oakland Magazine)
Oakland hills home winemaker wins awards at Marin County Fair (East Bay Times)
Californians are some of the nation’s worst tippers (San Francisco Business Times)
Paradise Park Café brings all-day dining to Oakland (East Bay Express)
Belotti Ristorante: the East Bay’s best homemade pasta is in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood (Bay Area Bites)
Sneak peek: Humphry Slocombe’s new Oakland ice cream spot (Nosh)