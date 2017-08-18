Shop Talk: Baby Dynamo; Get Your Glow On; TIYUL Jewish Journeys

BABY DYNAMO The owners of Kid Dynamo on Vine Street in North Berkeley, Erin Carter and Holly Tomlinson, have just opened a new store in the Elmwood. Baby Dynamo opened July 22 on College Avenue in the space recently vacated by Dijital Fix. Baby Dynamo is a spin-off of their other store, in business for eight years, but with a focus on younger children. The shop sells apparel for babies and kids up to four years’ old, thoughtfully curated toys, and lots of cool baby gear, including new baby gifts, diaper bags, high chairs and glass bottles. Carter, who grew up in Berkeley and is now raising her children here, said, “Elmwood is a dream come true! The other merchants have been so incredibly welcoming, and loyal Kid Dynamo customers are happy to see us in their neighborhood.” Baby Dynamo, 2950 College Ave. (near Ashby), Berkeley 94705. Tel: 510-570-2186. Open Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sun., 10-5. Connect with them on Facebook.

GET YOUR GLOW ON The human potential movement is alive and well in West Berkeley. Get Your Glow O n offers a program of workshops that span from two-day sessions to a full one-year course. According to the company’s website, the business has a mission to “engage and ignite growth-oriented individuals to live authentic and energy rich lives, claiming liberation for ALL of humanity through love and connection. Personal coach, trainer and inspirational speaker Katie Macks is the owner of the business. She has been a wellness practitioner for 30 years. Formerly based in Oakland, Glow moved to Berkeley’s Gilman district and opened its doors on July 1. “The very day I decided it was time to open a center, I found the perfect spot in Berkeley. I was told about it by a colleague who lives in a work/live loft next to the store”, Macks said. The business is surrounded by artists and other businesses in the wellness profession. Neighbors include a physical therapist, an acupuncturist, a graphic designer, a musician, an art gallery and a quilting store. Describing what she is bringing to the community, Macks said, “I offer group workshops and programs that profoundly change peoples lives for the better. We focus on the most important relationship that we will ever have, and that’s the relationship with ourselves. Everything and everyone is affected by how we feel about ourselves. By focusing on that most important relationship, we rediscover new levels of intimacy, trust and ‘enough-ness’ in all of our relationships, creating fulfillment and freedom beyond measure.” Macks will host an Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 4-7 p.m. An RSVP is recommended for attendance. Get Your Glow On, 734 Gilman St. (at Fourth), Berkeley 94710. Tel: 510-847-9757. Open daily. Connect with Get Your Glow On through Facebook and Twitter.

TIYUL JEWISH JOURNEYS A new travel guide has emerged in Berkeley courtesy of Ariel Goldstein. Tiyul Jewish Journeys specializes in crafting educational tours and travel experiences with an emphasis on connecting with Judaic communities around the world. According to its website, TJJ’s aim is “to experience Judaism in a unique way — to meet local Jews in the countries we visit and to learn about their histories and present-day communities and to enjoy Shabbat dinners together. It is the chance to visit synagogues, Jewish schools and Jewish neighborhoods in remote corners of the world. And in some cases it is the opportunity to make a positive difference by helping both Jews and non-Jews in need.” Born in Uraguay, Goldstein brings his expertise of 20 years as an international travel guide, including ten years arranging tours through the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco. Tiyul, which means “trip” in Hebrew, is picking up where the JCCSF left off, having ended its tour program in June 2017. From that experience, Goldstein will bring his own flavor to trips slated for 2018 including travels to Cuba, Israel, Peru and Ecuador. Tiyul Jewish Journeys, 1442 A Walnut St., Ste. 475, Berkeley 94709. Tel: 510-833-5854. Always open. Connect with Tiyul on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

