UCPD issues crime alerts on two robberies this week

Two crime alerts, for robbery and strong-arm robbery, were issued by UCPD Thursday and Friday.

The first alert detailed robbery via threats of a gun that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 16 shortly after 6 p.m. in the Recreational Sports Facility (RSF) on Bancroft Way. A male suspect entered the RSF and prowled the building, stealing cell phones and wallets from multiple victims. When an RSF employee confronted the suspect, the suspect said he had a gun. The employee let the suspect leave the building. He was last seen heading west on Bancroft Way. UCPD searched the area, but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a Black male, middle aged, wearing a navy cap with a red brim, a blue plaid flannel shirt over a white T-shirt, white tennis shoes, and possibly dark jeans. If you have any information about the crime, contact UCPD on (510) 642-0472 during business hours, or on (510) 642-6760 at other times.

The second alert concerned a strong-arm robbery at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, near the intersection of Hearst Avenue and Le Conte Avenue. The victim, a 25-year-old male UC Berkeley student, was walking when he was approached by the suspects. The suspects took his property and fled on foot to a vehicle. The victim was treated at the scene by the Berkeley Fire Department and transported to a nearby hospital. Berkeley Police searched the area and detained the suspect vehicle containing four occupants. BPD arrested one suspect, a 19-year-old male, and is actively investigating the other individuals.