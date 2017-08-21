Pedestrian robbed near UC Berkeley by man with gun

A female pedestrian in the Southside neighborhood near the UC Berkeley campus was robbed by a man with a gun early Sunday morning, police report.

The University of California Police Department and Berkeley Police Department put out a community alert Monday afternoon about the robbery, which took place Sunday shortly before 1 a.m. The age of the pedestrian was not listed, and her university affiliation was unknown, UCPD said.

The pedestrian was in the 2400 block of Prospect Street, around Channing Way, when a man came up to her.

“The suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victim’s property,” police said. He took her cellphone and fled northbound on Prospect. The woman was not injured, according to UCPD.

Berkeley police officers searched for the robber but could not find him. He was described as a black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black T-shirt and navy blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call BPD at 510-981-5900.