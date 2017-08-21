Teen arrested after Berkeley robbery, attack, car chase

A 19-year-old Oakland man is in custody after a violent robbery and car chase in Berkeley last week, authorities report.

The victim, a 25-year-old Berkeley man, was walking in the 2300 block of Hearst Avenue, near Le Conte Avenue, at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when three people approached him, said Berkeley Police Officer Jennifer Coats, a department spokeswoman.

The trio “pushed him to the ground and physically attacked him. The suspects then stole his backpack and other items.” The man had several injuries but is expected to recover, Coats said.

After the robbery, the group of attackers fled in a white vehicle, which police were able to find.

“The driver … evaded officers without regard for community safety,” said Coats. “At one point the vehicle slowed, and several occupants got out and fled on foot.”

A Berkeley officer continued to follow the vehicle until it crashed nearby and caused minor property damage.

Police detained and arrested the driver, 19-year-old Azfar Adnan of Oakland.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, evading the police, possession of stolen property and probation violation. Adnan has a prior conviction related to robbery and firearm possession, according to Alameda County sheriff’s office records online.

Coats said officers are still investigating this matter, and ask anyone with information to call BPD robbery detectives. The department’s non-emergency line can be reached at 510-981-5900.

Adnan remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail with a bail of $130,000. His next court appearance was not immediately available at publication time.

The University of California Police Department shared basic information last week about the same robbery. UCPD identified the victim as a UC Berkeley student.