The Hog’s Apothecary in Oakland is gold standard for keeping small brewers afloat (Nosh)
Souvla makes move to the East Bay (Eater)
SoMa bakery L’Acajou to open new Oakland outpost (SF Chronicle)
A bakery divided: Reem’s California mixes bread and politics in Oakland’s Fruitvale district (Oakland Magazine)
3 breakfast sandwiches in Oakland (East Bay Dish)
El Macho brings Oaxacan fare to Rockridge (Hoodline)
Is this animal activists win a step toward a meat-free Berkeley? (Blasting News)
The Nosh Wire: 08.22.17
