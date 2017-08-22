Photos: New litter of piglets at Berkeley’s Little Farm

The Tilden Park Little Farm got a bit more crowded last week when mama sow Contessa gave birth to her second litter of the year. As of Thursday, Aug. 17, 12 new piglets are acclimating to their new home in the regional park. Two others were stillborn, and a 13th will be fostered elsewhere, reported Berkeleyside contributing photographer Nancy Rubin, who visited the “adorable, multi-colored, squealing piglets” last week.

Rubin got some close-ups of the young ones as they got to know the world and their big family.

See Nancy Rubin’s complete gallery.

The East Bay Regional Park District farm, at 600 Canon Drive in Berkeley, and is open every day of the year. There is no cost to visit. The Red Barn closes at 3:30 p.m., though visitors can still enjoy the rest of the farm into the evening. Parking lot gates are locked at sunset.