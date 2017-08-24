The Berkeley Wire: 08.24.17

By Berkeleyside editors
UC Berkeley tries to reclaim its free speech legacy
Tempers flared when College Republicans showed up at BAMN meeting (NBC)
Amber Cummings, the force behind Sunday’s rally, is a transgender Patriot (KTVU)
Groups against the right-wing rally in Berkeley vow to fight back (NBC)
Gio’s Pizza & Bocce plays homage to Giovanni’s (What the Fork)
Mandy Aftel’s museum of curious smells (Express)
Runner critically hurt in hit-and-run in the hills (SF Gate)
Conservative group to cover $15K security fee for Ben Shapiro (Daily Caller)
Yiannopoulos set to return in Sept. for “Free Speech Week” (Daily Cal)