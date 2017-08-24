The Berkeleyside Schools Guide is here: A timely directory for parents and students

Berkeleyside is pleased to announce the launch of our first Schools Guide — an easy-to-use directory of local private schools and after-school programs, released just in time to be helpful for parents and students contemplating a move to a new school.

The selection of schools participating in the guide is as diverse as the Bay Area itself. Not only are there schools for students of all age ranges, but the schools listed include programs of varying size and focus.

Want to see your school in the Guide? Contact Wendy Cohen.

The listings also include several after-school programs that provide enrichment opportunities for children to try everything from coding to acting — even cartooning.

The guide is designed for easy navigation by city and includes contact information and links for each of the schools and programs.

Additional schools and after-school programs may be added in the next few weeks. Check out the guide.