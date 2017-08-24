Calvin Wayne Fong, 58, was born in Oakland, CA, on Aug. 16, 1959. He passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2017, after a brief illness. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria Laurel-Fong, his son, Justin and his mother, Bo Hung Fong, along with his brother Lyman, his sisters and brothers in-law, Judy and Stan Heary, Jeri and Tim Wong, Jeani and Dennis Matsuoka, and sister, Lillian Fong.

He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Brendan Heary, Kimberly and Julien Levadoux, Jason Wong, Christopher and Kristi Matsuoka, and great nephew and niece, Nicolas and Charlotte Levadoux and many aunts and cousins.

Calvin grew up in Berkeley and attended Berkeley public schools. He graduated from California State University, East Bay, with a Masters Degree in Business Administration and Finance in 1987. His professional career began as a financial planner. He later retired from the City of Berkeley after 20 years of service.

His activism began in high school but his public-service career was sparked when he spearheaded a campaign to mitigate the effects of a local liquor store in his neighborhood. He cared deeply about public safety, transit-oriented development and transportation. During the course of his career, he developed and implemented numerous land use, economic development, transportation and housing policies that improved the lives of countless Berkeley residents.

Calvin is remembered by many for his hospitality, his love of fine wines and hosting get-togethers with family and friends. His nieces and nephews fondly remember his humor and his eagerness to play with the youngest members of the family. He was an avid reader and active in local and regional politics.

Calvin was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m., at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito. The cemetery is located at 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530.