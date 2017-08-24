The East Bay food justice movement has deep roots in the Black Panther Party (Nosh)
Diablo Dish: Humphry Slocombe at the Hive (Diablo Magazine)
Prodigal Bay Area chef returns with regional Vietnamese restaurant in Oakland (Eater)
Hawker Fare to see new life as Oakland pop-up (SF Chronicle)
Former Henry’s Gallery Café owner humbled by community support (Hoodline)
Gio’s Pizza & Bocce pays homage to Berkeley’s Giovanni (East Bay Express)
The Nosh Wire: 08.24.17
The East Bay food justice movement has deep roots in the Black Panther Party (Nosh)