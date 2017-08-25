Berkeley cook shot during robbery near Ashby BART, one of several in area

Oscar Castaneda, a cook at Comal, was walking home from Ashby BART just before midnight on August 11, following an evening shift at the downtown Berkeley restaurant, when he was attacked from behind, kicked while laying on the ground and robbed. Although he didn’t realize it at the time, he was also shot in the back of the head.

Castaneda was taken to Alta Bates Hospital where a bullet was found lodged near his hair line, according to Matt Gandin, executive chef at Comal. After being transported to Highland Hospital, the decision was made to leave the bullet rather than remove it, said Gandin, who has visited Castaneda since the incident and has launched, with his fellow staff at the restaurant, a fundraising campaign to help Castaneda with his medical expenses.

“Miraculously the bullet didn’t do any major damage,” Gandin said this week.

Berkeley Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Coats said BPD initially received a report of a possible gunshot heard, with a person down near the intersection of Ashby Avenue and California Street, at 11:42 p.m. on August 11. There were two suspects in the attack, she said. One of the suspects took Castaneda’s cell phone and two backpacks.The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot east on Ashby. The police have not released a description on the suspects.

The attack is one of a series of similar crimes in the same area this month. A man was taken to the hospital on August 10 after two men attacked and robbed him at the Ashby BART station shortly after 9:30 p.m. As with the Castaneda attack, two men “came up behind the victim, knocked him down, punched and kicked him,” according to authorities. They took the victim’s backpack, wallet and watch. Berkeley Police said at the time the suspects were wanted in connection with another recent robbery in the neighborhood.

Gandin described Castaneda, who also works as a prep cook on day shifts at Lake Chalet in Oakland, as a “great guy” who lives with his family in Berkeley, and was just half a block from his apartment when he was attacked.

He was released from the hospital a couple of days after the incident and is experiencing pain and symptoms similar to concussion, Gandin said. “Physically he is expected to make full recovery, but psychologically, who knows?” he said.

Gandin expressed concern that people working in the restaurant community are particularly vulnerable to crimes such as these. “They leave work late at night and often go home alone,” he said. On the fundraiser site, Gandin wrote: “We often talk at lineup about the dangers that restaurant and bar workers face, leaving work late at night and alone, and the importance of having extra awareness of one’s surroundings when heading home.”

Gandin doesn’t think Castaneda has medical insurance (the restaurant offers optional health insurance for employees who work over 30 hours a week). “I have no idea what his medical bills will look like,” he said. The GoFundMe campaign had raised over $3,600 at the time of writing, with a goal of $6,000.

BPD asks that if anyone has information regarding any of these recent crimes that they contact the Berkeley Police Department.