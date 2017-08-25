Berkeley rally organizer: ‘Do not attend’

Shortly after the organizer of a far-right rally planned for San Francisco’s Crissy Field on Saturday called off the event, the organizer of a “No to Marxism in America” rally planned for Berkeley on Sunday appears to have followed suit.

According to a letter ostensibly written by Amber Cummings and shared with the San Francisco Chronicle, she no longer wants anybody to attend the event.

“In light of all the violent threats taking place and the past history of police being ordered to stand down at Prior Rallies in Berkeley this gives me grave concerns for the safety of the people attending my event,” Cummings wrote in the letter. Chronicle reporter Michael Bodley said on Twitter that he could verify that the statement was written by the organizer.

In the letter, Cummings wrote that the rally will “take place, but it will be me alone attending, no one else please.” There is no indication yet that those planning to come to the Civic Center Park event will follow her request.

“If they do you will be turned away,” she wrote. “I’m sorry for this but I want this event to happen peacefully and I do not want to risk anyone getting turned away.”

In her permit application — rejected by the city of Berkeley because it was submitted past the deadline and incomplete — Cummings said she expected 300 people to show up to her rally. Many people have posted on social media that they were planning to come from of town for both the Berkeley and San Francisco events, which were together billed as a “free speech weekend.”

This is the Amber Cummings statement I can verify re: #Berkeley this Sunday at 1 p.m. Says she'll "attend this event alone" at park. pic.twitter.com/BV0gjrq3y4 — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) August 26, 2017

The founder of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, organizers of the rally slated for San Francisco, announced in a Facebook Live video Friday afternoon that he had decided to cancel the event.

Joey Gibson cited safety concerns and said Crissy Field was “a setup,” criticizing the media and Nancy Pelosi among others. He said he plans to hold a press conference Saturday at 2 p.m. in Alamo Square instead.

Just over an hour before Cummings canceled her event, Gibson said, “We are all excited for Berkeley!!”

So far Cummings has not posted anything on social media about the possible cancellation.

Update, 5:58 p.m.: Around 5:50 p.m. Friday the city of Berkeley released the rules it and the county will be imposing for any rally that does take place on Sunday Aug. 27 at Civic Center Park.

Berkeleyside will update this story as new information becomes available.