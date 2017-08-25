Who is behind the mysterious rally on Sunday (Mercury News)
What to expect at this weekend’s alt-right rallies? (Mother Jones)
A list of Berkeley rallies and counter rallies (SF Weekly)
A guide to this weekend’s protests (Reveal)
When hate comes to town, Berkeley responds with love (Mercury News)
Cal’s introductory computer science class has 1,762 students (Daily Cal)
A wild night of storytelling from disabled women’s troupe (Mercury News)
Berkeley Park serves up free laughs with classic farce (Mercury News)
Uncanceled: Coulter and Yiannopoulos head back to Berkeley (USA Today)
Campus names new vice chancellor for administration (UCB News)
A modernized Wheeler Hall reopens at 100 (UCB News)
A brief introduction to the Berkeley art scene (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 08.25.17
