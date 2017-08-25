The It List: Five things to do this weekend, August 25-27

BHS REUNION The biennial all-class reunion picnic for Berkeley High School is expected to draw a large turn-out on Saturday at San Pablo Park. The event will include a stage with live music, a “golden alumni” parade and class booths around the park perimeter amid a relaxed, friendly atmosphere of reconnecting and reminiscing in warm sunshine. In 2015, an estimated 3,000 alumni, family members, friends and neighbors attended. Commemorative T-shirts will be on sale at the picnic to help cover costs. Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., San Pablo Park.

IRETONIA Theatre First and Wry Crips are performing Iretonia, a collaboratively written play, at the Live Oak Park theater this weekend. Directed by Michaela Goldhaber, Iretonia takes place on a planet inhabited solely by disabled women who have fled the Earth. One fan describes it as “a modern Lysistrata… the cast is diverse, disabled, and disarming.” Friday and Saturday, August 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Live Oak Park Theater, 1301 Shattuck Ave.

FOOTBALL FAN FEST Sports writers are predicting a grim year for Cal’s football team this season. But if you’re a true fan, every season starts in hope. The annual Fan Fest gives you an early opportunity to express that hope on Saturday. Meet the 2017 Golden Bears on the Goldman Plaza at California Memorial Stadium. The free two-hour event lets fans meet and interact with football players, get autographs, tour the training facilities, participate in youth skills challenges, perhaps grab a T-shirt, and more. Saturday, August 26, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Lisa and Douglas Goldman Plaza, California Memorial Stadium.

DISASTER? BE READY! The Halcyon Neighborhood Association’s annual free disaster preparedness event will be on Saturday at Halcyon Commons park. The goal of the event is to give attendees specific skills that can be used to save the lives of family and friends, protect property, and help the community. The center stage has a rotating roster of 30-minute classes, and there are information stations, giveaways and refreshments. Among the lessons: training in the use of tourniquets and pressure pads, the hows and whens of shutting off gas and water in an emergency, and keeping your pet alive with hands-on CPR and first-aid training. Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to noon, with a picnic following at 12:30 p.m., Halcyon Commons, Halcyon Court at Prince Street.

CHELY WRIGHT Country singer-songwriter Chely Wright is back with a new album, I Am The Rain, after five years away from the spotlight. Rolling Stone praises the album’s “raw, emotional lyrics and refreshingly experimental approach to country music” and “earthy vibe.” She’ll be performing at the Freight on Saturday. Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

