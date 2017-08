18 Berkeley rally tweets that went wild

The Berkeleyside team provided live protest coverage throughout the day Sunday, and much of it, including extensive photographs and video, appeared first on Twitter.

Some of our tweets got huge engagement throughout the day. In fact, Berkeleyside tweets have wracked up more than 2 million impressions since Sunday morning. A small selection of the most popular tweets appears below.

Looking for more traditional coverage? Don’t miss our full overview of the demonstrations, published Monday afternoon. And don’t forget: You can view the Berkeleyside Twitter page even if you don’t have an account on Twitter. It’s often the first place we publish breaking news.

Teenagers say they're at #Crescent to protest white supremacists rallying "literally across the street from our school" #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/EoohhFAmyX — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017

The Groucho Marx protesters are mobilizing on University #berkeley pic.twitter.com/yD7DrXluGc — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017

A worker-owner from Cheese Board collective with an amazing peace sign pretzel #berkeley #crescent pic.twitter.com/yC9BqfP1SH — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017

Crowd is marching north on MLK singing, chanting and marching. And @wkamaubell is on board! #berkeley pic.twitter.com/vUUhdQO7WN — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017

Activists in streets by #Crescent shout out men they say were right-wing protesters posing as the press. The men leave. #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/K2oUTDCNKr — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017

At this point it's mostly police and barricades at MLK Park #Berkeley. There 3 entrances, where officers are doing searches and pat-downs. pic.twitter.com/K9YHEp5pOb — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017

Crowd just chased Trump supporter out of the park, tore sign, chanting "go home" pic.twitter.com/koWNCaPW2y — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017

People who are part of the Rally Against Hate are helping with traffic control at University #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/EZ8PTk8mJu — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017