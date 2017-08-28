Photos: With a day of rallies, Berkeley stood united against bigotry

By Berkeleyside editors
Bay Area Anti-Hate Rally near BAMPFA in Berkeley, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
Anti-hate demonstrator shows his colors in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Anti-hate rally in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Anti-hate rally in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Rally in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Even fruit fights fascism it seems — Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly Sullivan
Muslims for Black Liberation, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
Demonstrators at anti-hate rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
Demonstrators turn their backs to dedicated protest space, sit on barricades instead —  Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
“I choose love” at Berkeley anti-hate rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
“Nazi lives? Meh” sign at Berkeley anti-hate rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
Rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly Sullivan
“Less hate, more kittens.” Photo: Wendy Cohen
Protesters congregate at Civic Center Park. Photo: blooperama
Interfaith march on Aug. 27 Photo: Moni Law
A quiet moment at the anti-hate rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly Sullivan
Large banner carried in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly Sullivan
An interfaith march that started at First Church in makes its way to Civic Center Park on Aug. 27. Photo: Courtesy First Church
There were many cameras in action at anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
“Queers against hate” — rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly Sullivan
Protest in Civic Center Park on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Richard Nagler
Protest in Civic Center Park on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Richard Nagler
photo by blooperama
Police monitoring and recording the park rally from Old City Hall. Photo: Jef Poskanzer
Berkeley anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
A family demonstrates at Civic Center Park in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Berkeley anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
Protest in Civic Center Park on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Richard Nagler
Conversation at rally in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
A conversation at rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete Rosos (see more of Rosos’s rally photographs)
Trump supporter talks to demonstrators at Berkeley anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
Black-clad protesters, including antifa members, at Civic Center Park in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Emilie Raguso
Berkeley anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips
A protester wearing a cape is observed by police at Berkeley anti-hate rally on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Emilie Raguso
Signs at City Hall in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Daniel McPartlan
A Trump supporter is chased down the street in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly Sullivan
Rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly Sullivan
Rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete Rosos
Violence erupted sporadically in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete Rosos
Rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete Rosos
Rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete Rosos

