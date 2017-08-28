Photos: With a day of rallies, Berkeley stood united against bigotry By Berkeleyside editors Aug. 28, 2017, 3:30 p.m.August 28, 2017 Bay Area Anti-Hate Rally near BAMPFA in Berkeley, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan PhillipsAnti-hate demonstrator shows his colors in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati CitrawirejaAnti-hate rally in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati CitrawirejaAnti-hate rally in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati CitrawirejaRally in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati CitrawirejaEven fruit fights fascism it seems — Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly SullivanMuslims for Black Liberation, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan PhillipsDemonstrators at anti-hate rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan PhillipsDemonstrators turn their backs to dedicated protest space, sit on barricades instead — Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips“I choose love” at Berkeley anti-hate rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips“Nazi lives? Meh” sign at Berkeley anti-hate rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan PhillipsRally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly Sullivan“Less hate, more kittens.” Photo: Wendy CohenProtesters congregate at Civic Center Park. Photo: blooperamaInterfaith march on Aug. 27 Photo: Moni LawA quiet moment at the anti-hate rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly SullivanLarge banner carried in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly SullivanAn interfaith march that started at First Church in makes its way to Civic Center Park on Aug. 27. Photo: Courtesy First ChurchThere were many cameras in action at anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan Phillips“Queers against hate” — rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly SullivanProtest in Civic Center Park on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Richard NaglerPolice monitoring and recording the park rally from Old City Hall. Photo: Jef PoskanzerBerkeley anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan PhillipsA family demonstrates at Civic Center Park in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati CitrawirejaBerkeley anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan PhillipsProtest in Civic Center Park on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Richard NaglerConversation at rally in Berkeley on Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Melati CitrawirejaA conversation at rally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete Rosos (see more of Rosos’s rally photographs)Trump supporter talks to demonstrators at Berkeley anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan PhillipsBlack-clad protesters, including antifa members, at Civic Center Park in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Emilie RagusoBerkeley anti-fascist rally, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Nathan PhillipsA protester wearing a cape is observed by police at Berkeley anti-hate rally on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Emilie RagusoSigns at City Hall in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Daniel McPartlanA Trump supporter is chased down the street in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly SullivanRally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017 Photo: Kelly SullivanRally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete RososViolence erupted sporadically in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete RososRally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete RososRally in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Pete Rosos Related Stories In Berkeley, community comes out in force against hate, racism (08.28.17)Thousands come out against racism; far right a no-show (08.27.17)Berkeley’s far-right rally ‘called off,’ but residents still plan counter-actions (08.26.17)