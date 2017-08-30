Police: Burglar struck while UC Berkeley students slept

Sleeping UC Berkeley students in two dorm rooms were visited by a female burglar in “short shorts” earlier this week, authorities reported Wednesday.

In one case, the young woman took a laptop while a male student slept. In the other, several female students woke up as the woman was ransacking their room, police said.

The University of California Police Department said both incidents took place at the Clark Kerr Campus, at 2601 Warring St., on Tuesday. Police responded to the campus at 6:15 a.m. for a report of an in-progress burglary. Three students told police they had been woken up at 5:50 a.m. by a female stranger who was rummaging through their room. The students confronted her, and she left. According to the UCPD police log, $3,400 worth of property was taken but it was recovered.

Police described the burglar as a “Latina or Middle Eastern female,” 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130-140 pounds, with short curly dark hair and a medium build. She was “wearing a dark blue ‘polyester type’ jacket, dark colored ‘short shorts’ and possibly flip flops.” According to the UCPD log, the woman looked to be 18-22 years old.

A couple hours later, UCPD got a report from a male student who said he’d woken up at 9:45 a.m. to find his laptop gone from his room. He had put the MacBook Pro on his desk when he went to sleep just after midnight, he said. It wasn’t there when he awoke.

Police said the young man’s roommate saw a “suspicious female” loitering in the hallway near their room around 2:40 a.m. The woman matched the description provided earlier by the female students, according to authorities.

Police ask anyone with information about the burglaries to call UCPD at 510- 642-6760.

Police shared several safety tips for those who suspect a burglary attempt: