We were in the streets for you Sunday. Love Berkeleyside? Support us

On Sunday, the Berkeleyside team worked a long day covering the fifth political rally since early March to take over our city.

We know the ropes now: we had the full team on the job — three reporters on the ground documenting the action, interviewing participants, and tweeting updates, photos and video. We had two editors on the desk pulling in our reporting and our photographers’ work for a live blog. Monday we published a thorough overview story, and a gallery of photos that reflected the day’s myriad moments.

Become a member. Support us

We haven’t finished yet. We are looking to do more news analysis about the motivations for these rallies, how they are handled, and the people who perpetrate violence. We don’t have the resources of a big regional or national paper, but the so-called “battles of Berkeley” are affecting our community and our readers. Our mission is to provide you with the best, most balanced journalism.

To be sustainable, Berkeleyside requires financial support from our community. Become a Berkeleyside member and chip in with a monthly contribution — as much as feels right for you.

If you are already a member, we salute you!

Become a member now and you’ll be on the guest list for our Members Party at the Museum — enjoy cocktails and Maker’s Common nibbles with fellow Berkeleyside members at the Hearst Museum of Anthropology in Berkeley on Sept. 13.

There is also still the opportunity to become a Berkeleyside investor through our direct public offering. Find out more at InvestBerkeleyside.com

We thank you in advance and look forward to continuing to provide you with award-winning reporting in our city.

Frances Dinkelspiel, Lance Knobel, Natalie Orenstein, Emilie Raguso and Tracey Taylor

— The Berkeleyside team